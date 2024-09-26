Previous
Hiding in the Sunflowers by kvphoto
Hiding in the Sunflowers

Comments not necessary.... just posting a few more photos from our rainy weather days. You can see how the rain has beaten down our sunflowers. See the cute little hummer hiding behind the sunflower stem???
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
September 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely dof!
September 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice composition
September 26th, 2024  
