Four Wheeling by kvphoto
Four Wheeling

I love my Chevy Colorado ZR2 4WD pickup... I've had it for about 6 weeks and it is so much fun to drive. Today I switched out of 2 WD into 4WD low & high.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks very rugged. It’s not orange though!
November 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great looking rig
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun for your adventures.
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice-looking truck! And pretty road ahead!
November 10th, 2024  
KV ace
@ljmanning unfortunately not… I wanted blue but this color was my next choice. Toyota has an orange but I liked this truck & price much better!
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
How nice!
November 10th, 2024  
