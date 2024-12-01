Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Sudden Death Reprised
Like Kate... I couldn't decide between the two shots so I've posted both. This is the one she favored.
Inspired by Kate's shot of frost on the roses. Thanks Kate for the inspiration.
@k9photo
https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2024-12-01
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
0
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
2564
photos
168
followers
151
following
100% complete
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
366
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st December 2024 9:15am
Tags
macro
,
bloom
,
rose
,
frost
,
inspiration
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
