Sudden Death Reprised by kvphoto
Sudden Death Reprised

Like Kate... I couldn't decide between the two shots so I've posted both. This is the one she favored.

Inspired by Kate's shot of frost on the roses. Thanks Kate for the inspiration.

@k9photo
https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2024-12-01
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
