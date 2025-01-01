Sign up
Photo 371
Photo 371
Dawn of New Years Day
"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."
--Mother Teresa-It was a very unique sunrise this morning... with a wall of dark clouds. Happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
7
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2600
photos
166
followers
152
following
101% complete
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
FC3170
Taken
1st January 2025 7:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
sunrise
,
aerial
,
drone
,
new-years
,
mavic-air-2
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
January 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such an amazing sunrise… sooo beautiful
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely layers.
January 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A beautiful eye-catching and unique sunrise!
January 1st, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Awesome capture
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! So dramatic and so beautiful with the thin layer of yellow light sandwiched between the dark strip of land and those billowing dark clouds! Fav!
January 1st, 2025
