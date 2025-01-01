Previous
Dawn of New Years Day by kvphoto
Photo 371

Dawn of New Years Day

"Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin."

--Mother Teresa-It was a very unique sunrise this morning... with a wall of dark clouds. Happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

KV

@kvphoto
Mags
Gorgeous!
January 1st, 2025  
Beverley
Such an amazing sunrise… sooo beautiful
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely layers.
January 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
A beautiful eye-catching and unique sunrise!
January 1st, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Awesome capture
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
January 1st, 2025  
Heather
Wow! So dramatic and so beautiful with the thin layer of yellow light sandwiched between the dark strip of land and those billowing dark clouds! Fav!
January 1st, 2025  
