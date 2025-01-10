Snow Dog

Sugar had a great time romping in the snow today... she wore herself out. She was in and out all day... just like a child wanting to go out to play.



We had freezing rain first and then it snowed for about an hour with a 2" accumulation. Then we had freezing rain for the remainder of the day... continuing on tonight. We are hoping our power stays on once the temperature drops. We shoveled our driveway (ugggg) because the sun never hits it... it was still slushly and will freeze over but maybe there will be less to deal with once it starts warming up on Sunday.