Previous
Snow Dog by kvphoto
Photo 373

Snow Dog

Sugar had a great time romping in the snow today... she wore herself out. She was in and out all day... just like a child wanting to go out to play.

We had freezing rain first and then it snowed for about an hour with a 2" accumulation. Then we had freezing rain for the remainder of the day... continuing on tonight. We are hoping our power stays on once the temperature drops. We shoveled our driveway (ugggg) because the sun never hits it... it was still slushly and will freeze over but maybe there will be less to deal with once it starts warming up on Sunday.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful capture of Sugar in the snow- white on white! Your day sounds awful! I hate freezing rain! Fingers crossed for your power to stay on! Fav
January 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sugar is the snow queen! Lovely portrait.
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture of sugar!
January 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So sweet!
January 11th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty in the snow!
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact