Snow Prowler by kvphoto
Snow Prowler

Sugar had the best time yesterday in the snow. We had freezing rain after the snow and now the 2" of snow we got is more like ice. Luckily our power stayed on and it is above freezing now so some drying is taking place.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
gloria jones ace
What a great capture of Sugar.
January 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sugar is sooo adorable… beautiful photo glad it’s a little warmer for you.
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of a snowy Sugar.
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Her coat is ideal for the weather.
January 11th, 2025  
