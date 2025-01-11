Sign up
Previous
Photo 374
Snow Prowler
Sugar had the best time yesterday in the snow. We had freezing rain after the snow and now the 2" of snow we got is more like ice. Luckily our power stayed on and it is above freezing now so some drying is taking place.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2613
photos
166
followers
153
following
102% complete
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
372
2188
2189
2190
2191
373
374
2192
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th January 2025 8:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
snowing
,
sugar
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture of Sugar.
January 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sugar is sooo adorable… beautiful photo glad it’s a little warmer for you.
January 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of a snowy Sugar.
January 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Her coat is ideal for the weather.
January 11th, 2025
