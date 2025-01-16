Previous
Power Pylon Moonset by kvphoto
Photo 375

Power Pylon Moonset

This composition gives you more of an idea of the size of the moon compared to the power pylon.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It messes with your mind when you really consider which is the largest.
January 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well captured!
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact