Previous
Photo 377
Hiding
“Extraordinary things are always hiding in places people never think to look.”
—Jodi Picoult
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2632
photos
168
followers
156
following
103% complete
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
376
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
377
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th January 2025 3:23pm
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
bird
,
hiding
,
yellow-rumped-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
January 27th, 2025
