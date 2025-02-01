Previous
White Breasted Nuthatch by kvphoto
Photo 379

White Breasted Nuthatch

"The invariable mark of wisdom is to see the miraculous in the common."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson
KV

Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… stunning
February 13th, 2025  
haskar ace
Great focus and capture.
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot and b&w! I'm loving all these b&w images.
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
February 13th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Stellar!
February 13th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He's gorgeous even without his colours.
February 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
February 13th, 2025  
