Photo 379
White Breasted Nuthatch
"The invariable mark of wisdom is to see the miraculous in the common."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
7
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2662
photos
168
followers
157
following
106% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th February 2025 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
oak
,
monochrome
,
white-breasted-nuthatch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… stunning
February 13th, 2025
haskar
ace
Great focus and capture.
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot and b&w! I'm loving all these b&w images.
February 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
February 13th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar!
February 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He's gorgeous even without his colours.
February 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 13th, 2025
