Pine Mountain East Trail
Photo 380

Pine Mountain East Trail

The East trail at Pine Mountain never seems to be as busy as the West trail. The West trail is shorter and the parking lot is closer to Cartersville. I enjoyed the tranquility of the East trail and the sounds of the stream along the trail.

2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

