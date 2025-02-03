Previous
On the Trail by kvphoto
Photo 379

On the Trail

"May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds."

--Edward Abbey
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely b&w with the shadows. Is that Kate?
February 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
@marlboromaam thanks... nope... it is a shadow selfie I took with my iPhone... It was a 6.7 mile hike today... too long for Kate.
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Aww! Would probably have been too long for me too.
February 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely “selfie” shadows. Super capture.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact