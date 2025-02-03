Sign up
Previous
Photo 379
On the Trail
"May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds."
--Edward Abbey
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trail
,
for2025
,
allatoona-creek
,
masons-bluff
Mags
ace
Lovely b&w with the shadows. Is that Kate?
February 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks... nope... it is a shadow selfie I took with my iPhone... It was a 6.7 mile hike today... too long for Kate.
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Aww! Would probably have been too long for me too.
February 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely “selfie” shadows. Super capture.
February 3rd, 2025
