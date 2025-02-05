Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Natures Art
"Art is a harmony parallel with nature."
--Paul Cezanne
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
1
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
tree
nature
art
ga
stump
national-park
for2025
kennesaw-mountain-national-battlefield-park
Mags
ace
Great shapes and textures!
February 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful shapes & textures.
February 6th, 2025
