Previous
Photo 382
Tall Trees
Today marked my 5th day in a row of hiking. I'm on a roll... I'm up to 99.2 miles hiked since January 1st. Only 266 more to go to meet my goal. Today was overcast and warm... the sun only popped out for about 5 minutes today.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
monochrome
,
looking-up
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
kennesaw-mountain-national-battlefield-park
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous pov
February 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great pov, although this shot does make me a little dizzy :-) The textures really show up in b/w too! And congratulations on reaching 99.2 miles already!!! Fav
February 7th, 2025
