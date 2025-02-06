Previous
Tall Trees by kvphoto
Photo 382

Tall Trees

Today marked my 5th day in a row of hiking. I'm on a roll... I'm up to 99.2 miles hiked since January 1st. Only 266 more to go to meet my goal. Today was overcast and warm... the sun only popped out for about 5 minutes today.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
Fabulous pov
February 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great pov, although this shot does make me a little dizzy :-) The textures really show up in b/w too! And congratulations on reaching 99.2 miles already!!! Fav
February 7th, 2025  
