Over the Mountain

On Wednesday and Thursday I hiked in opposite directions on the same trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Both days were overcast and mostly gray skies. On Thursday just as I reached the road that goes to the top of big Kennesaw Mountain the sun peeked out for five minutes at the most and I was able to get this shot. This is the view of Little Kennesaw Mountain... big Kennesaw Mountain is behind me.