Photo 384
Morning Sky
I love sipping my coffee in the morning and watching the sun rise over the trees on our backyard.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
2651
photos
168
followers
156
following
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
2217
381
382
2218
2219
383
384
2220
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th February 2025 7:48am
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
trees
,
monochrome
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Neat tree line and clouds.
February 8th, 2025
