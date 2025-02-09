Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 385
Sweetwater Creek
"When you put your hand in a flowing stream, you touch the last that has gone before and the first of what is still to come."
--Leonardo da Vinci
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2653
photos
168
followers
156
following
105% complete
View this month »
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
Latest from all albums
382
2218
2219
383
384
2220
385
2221
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th February 2025 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great-blue-heron
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
sweetwater-creek-state-park
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture! I love the rushing water.
February 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great cascades with an extra plus from Great Blue.
February 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nicely spotted and a great capture.
February 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and layers.
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close