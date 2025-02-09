Previous
Sweetwater Creek by kvphoto
Photo 385

Sweetwater Creek

"When you put your hand in a flowing stream, you touch the last that has gone before and the first of what is still to come."

--Leonardo da Vinci
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Mags
Fantastic capture! I love the rushing water.
February 10th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great cascades with an extra plus from Great Blue.
February 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
February 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Nicely spotted and a great capture.
February 10th, 2025  
Diana
wonderful capture and layers.
February 10th, 2025  
