Photo 386
New Manchester Factory Ruins
"What's old collapses, times change, And new life blossoms in the ruins."
--Friedrich Schiller
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
6
4
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
georgia
,
ruins
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
sweetwater-creek-state-park
,
new-manchester-factory
Casablanca
ace
Ruins are always fascinating places, the stuff of stories.
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love it! A haunting POV.
February 11th, 2025
Heather
ace
I love how the crumbling building seems overtaken by the trees! Fav
February 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the photo with the quote
February 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great vintage appearance.
February 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 12th, 2025
