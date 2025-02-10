Previous
New Manchester Factory Ruins by kvphoto
Photo 386

New Manchester Factory Ruins

"What's old collapses, times change, And new life blossoms in the ruins."

--Friedrich Schiller
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ruins are always fascinating places, the stuff of stories.
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love it! A haunting POV.
February 11th, 2025  
Heather ace
I love how the crumbling building seems overtaken by the trees! Fav
February 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the photo with the quote
February 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great vintage appearance.
February 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 12th, 2025  
