Summer Dreams by kvphoto
Photo 387

Summer Dreams

Already I am dreaming of our planned summer visit to Eureka, Colorado.... not far from Silverton. I will get to drive my Chevy Colorado ZR2 on trails that I visited last summer as a passenger. I'm stoked!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Mags ace
Sounds very exciting!
February 11th, 2025  
Heather ace
A clever shot to capture your destination! And what a fabulous trip it will be!
February 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds fun, is that Silverton Oregon? I use to live there in my early teens
February 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Sounds like a fun trip!
February 12th, 2025  
