Previous
Photo 388
Hawk
I shot this photo last week when I got the other shot of the two hawks together. I titled that shot "hawk mates" -
https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2025-02-06
Nothing I shot today looked halfway decent in monochorome so I decided to convert this image using Silver Effects Pro and use it for my flash of red monochrome image calendar.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
5
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2659
photos
168
followers
157
following
106% complete
View this month »
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Latest from all albums
385
2221
386
2222
387
2223
2224
388
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
9
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th February 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding b&w!
February 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
February 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
This works very well
February 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is beautiful.
February 12th, 2025
