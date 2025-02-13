Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 389
Sugarfied
Sugar modified her hole in the flower bed and was content to lay there while I was out in the backyard shooting bird photos. I couldn't resist taking her paw-trait when she looked back at me.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2661
photos
168
followers
157
following
106% complete
View this month »
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Latest from all albums
386
2222
387
2223
2224
388
389
2225
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th February 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
bokeh
,
monochrome
,
sugar
,
high-key
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
paw-trait
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close