Photo 391
Downy Woodpecker
"For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul."
--Judy Garland--Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
backyard
georgia
downy-woodpecker
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
for2025
Kate
ace
Wonderful capture and beautiful quote
February 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely selective colouring.
February 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
February 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely red crest.
February 14th, 2025
