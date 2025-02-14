Previous
Downy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 391

Downy Woodpecker

"For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul."

--Judy Garland--Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours!


14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Wonderful capture and beautiful quote
February 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely selective colouring.
February 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent.
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely red crest.
February 14th, 2025  
