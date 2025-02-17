Sign up
Previous
Photo 394
Homestead Trail
Sorry I've been pretty absent with commenting this week. This is the 4th day in a row I've been out on the hiking trail. I've logged 129 miles so far year to date and 19.6 miles in the last four days.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2670
photos
169
followers
158
following
107% complete
View this month »
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Latest from all albums
2226
391
2227
392
393
2228
2229
394
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th February 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
georgia
,
trail
,
lake
,
hiking
,
sunstar
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
February 17th, 2025
