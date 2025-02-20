Previous
Pine Warbler Squabble by kvphoto
Photo 398

Pine Warbler Squabble

"The power that makes grass grow, fruit ripen, and guides the bird in flight is in us all."

--Anzia Yezierska--We had snow flurries this morning... you can see the white specks in the background.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

KV

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Babs ace
Wow great timing. fav.
February 20th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great action!
February 20th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a fabulous capture, KV! I love the fan of the open wings! Super in b/w too! Fav (Snow flurries! That is not supposed to happen to you folks down there in Georgia :-)
February 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
February 21st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Fabulous action shot!
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So amazing
February 21st, 2025  
