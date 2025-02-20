Sign up
Previous
Photo 398
Pine Warbler Squabble
"The power that makes grass grow, fruit ripen, and guides the bird in flight is in us all."
--Anzia Yezierska--We had snow flurries this morning... you can see the white specks in the background.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
6
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2677
photos
168
followers
158
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Latest from all albums
2229
395
396
2230
2231
397
2232
398
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th February 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bin
,
squabble
,
pine-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
for2025
,
bifs
Babs
ace
Wow great timing. fav.
February 20th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great action!
February 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a fabulous capture, KV! I love the fan of the open wings! Super in b/w too! Fav (Snow flurries! That is not supposed to happen to you folks down there in Georgia :-)
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
February 21st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Fabulous action shot!
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So amazing
February 21st, 2025
