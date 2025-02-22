Previous
Rocky Shore by kvphoto
Rocky Shore

Kate, Sugar, and I hiked together for 2.3 miles on the Sweet Gum & Osprey trails and then they went home and I completed the Homestead trail. The day began patly cloudy with fast moving lovely clouds and a bright blue sky. By the end of the day it was overcast and gray skies. We met some lovely people and lots of nice dogs on the trail and Sugar got lots of love and attention.

This was my longest hike of the year at 8.3 miles (13.3k). This brings my total to 151.6 miles (244k) for the year towards my goal of 365 miles (587k).
Islandgirl ace
Congratulations, and nice rock outcropping!
February 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Well done on your achievement so far! It's a great rock study, so much detail
February 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture. Wow, sounds like you are doing great with your hikes.
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Looks like a Nessie!
February 23rd, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful rock. To me it looks like a lion
February 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Sounds like a great hike...nice rock shot
February 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Well on the way to your goal. Great capture.
February 23rd, 2025  
