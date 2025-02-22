Rocky Shore

Kate, Sugar, and I hiked together for 2.3 miles on the Sweet Gum & Osprey trails and then they went home and I completed the Homestead trail. The day began patly cloudy with fast moving lovely clouds and a bright blue sky. By the end of the day it was overcast and gray skies. We met some lovely people and lots of nice dogs on the trail and Sugar got lots of love and attention.



This was my longest hike of the year at 8.3 miles (13.3k). This brings my total to 151.6 miles (244k) for the year towards my goal of 365 miles (587k).