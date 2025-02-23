Previous
Leaves and Needles by kvphoto
Photo 401

Leaves and Needles

"The light filtered through the leaves and pine needles above as if through lace, the ground spotted in shadow."

--John Green
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful detail
February 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely different textures and loveliness
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact