Raven Cliffs

"Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit."



Edward Abbey--Sugar, Kate and I hiked Raven Cliffs trail in North Georgia off of the Richard Russell Scenic Highway. We enjoyed beautiful warm 60F (15.5C) temps which was nice after crossing the creekin bare feet in very cold water to begin our 5 mile hike. Sugar had a great time romping in the creek and we had a memorable day.