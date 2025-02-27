Sign up
Previous
Photo 405
Sun Rays
"May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds."
--Edward Abbey
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2691
photos
169
followers
158
following
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
402
2236
403
2237
404
2238
2239
405
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
FC3170
Taken
27th February 2025 7:26am
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
sunrise
,
acworth-georgia
,
for2025
,
dji-mavic-air-2
Beverley
ace
Still beautiful …
February 27th, 2025
