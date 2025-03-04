Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 409
The Lunge
I decided to do a shorter hike today (3.9 miles-6.27k) and take Sugar... she was so excited to go hiking with me. She had so much fun chasing pine cones in the lake.
Yesterday I hiked at Kennesaw Mountain and it was a stellar hiking day. I logged 7 miles (11.2k). YTD hiked miles =178.6 (287.4k).
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2700
photos
169
followers
158
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Latest from all albums
2240
407
2241
2242
2243
408
409
2244
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th March 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
action
,
swimming
,
sugar
,
pine-cone
,
lunge
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca
ace
Happy girl!
March 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks like she is having a great time.
March 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
Ha! Chasing pine cones! A super action capture of Sugar! Fav (and congratulations on reaching 178.6 miles *already*)
March 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close