The Lunge by kvphoto
Photo 409

The Lunge

I decided to do a shorter hike today (3.9 miles-6.27k) and take Sugar... she was so excited to go hiking with me. She had so much fun chasing pine cones in the lake.

Yesterday I hiked at Kennesaw Mountain and it was a stellar hiking day. I logged 7 miles (11.2k). YTD hiked miles =178.6 (287.4k).
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

KV

@kvphoto
Casablanca ace
Happy girl!
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks like she is having a great time.
March 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
Ha! Chasing pine cones! A super action capture of Sugar! Fav (and congratulations on reaching 178.6 miles *already*)
March 4th, 2025  
