Pine Cone Play by kvphoto
Photo 410

Pine Cone Play

Sugar had so much fun playing in the lake on our hike today at Red Top Mountain State Park. I logged 4.8 miles (7.7k) today with my YTD total at 192.7 miles (310.1k).
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
A wonderful shot of Sugar romping in the water and playing with the pinecone! Simple pleasures! And congrats, KV, on continuing to log your hiking miles! Fav
March 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 11th, 2025  
