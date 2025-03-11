Sign up
Photo 410
Pine Cone Play
Sugar had so much fun playing in the lake on our hike today at Red Top Mountain State Park. I logged 4.8 miles (7.7k) today with my YTD total at 192.7 miles (310.1k).
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
action
,
georgia
,
swimming
,
sugar
,
pine-cone
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
Heather
ace
A wonderful shot of Sugar romping in the water and playing with the pinecone! Simple pleasures! And congrats, KV, on continuing to log your hiking miles! Fav
March 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 11th, 2025
