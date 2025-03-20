Exhilaration

On Tuesday we took a ride in the Cohutta Wilderness to check out trail access. Since we've had a lot of strong thunderstorms recently I wanted to see if a few trails I plan on hiking were accessible. On the way to the Rice Camp trailhead there are two places to ford the creek. I pulled this still image from a GoPro video camera mounted on my dash. You can see the hood of the truck but the reflection of the car interior is distracting.



This was a moment of pure exhilaration as the water splashed all over the truck... including in the open sunroof and it was my first fording experience in my Chevy Colorado ZR2... so much fun!