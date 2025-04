KV at Abrams Falls

A fellow hiker offered to take some shots of me at Abrams Falls and I handed him my phone and he took some nice shots of me. This is a hike off the Cades Cove Loop in the Smokies. I logged 5.5 miles (8.85k) and have a total of 222.7 miles (358.4 k) YTD.



This was another trail that I hiked regularly when I was in my 20's. I'd guess it has been 45 years since I've seen Abrams Falls... so happy to revisit such a memorable place.