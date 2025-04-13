Sign up
Previous
Photo 415
Abrams Falls
"Mountain-rose petals Falling, falling, falling now... Waterfall music."
--Matsuo Basho
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
3
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th April 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
great-smoky-mountain-national-park
,
cades-cove
,
abrams-falls
Barb
ace
Beautiful waterfall!
April 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
Beautiful with the falls cutting through the rocks and the trees! Fav
April 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely spot and capture!
April 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning…
April 14th, 2025
