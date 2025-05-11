Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 417
Will Connor
Our Great Pyrenees girl Sugar got to meet and greet Will Connor today and we had a nice visit with his Mom. He sure is a handsome lad. 365 friends are the best!
We are on the road on a camping trip… not sure how much connectivity we will have but I’ll try to post when I can.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2776
photos
168
followers
159
following
114% complete
View this month »
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Latest from all albums
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
417
2312
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th May 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
collie
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close