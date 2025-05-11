Previous
Will Connor by kvphoto
Photo 417

Will Connor

Our Great Pyrenees girl Sugar got to meet and greet Will Connor today and we had a nice visit with his Mom. He sure is a handsome lad. 365 friends are the best!

We are on the road on a camping trip… not sure how much connectivity we will have but I’ll try to post when I can.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

