Upper Deck by kvphoto
Upper Deck

It was a topsy turvy feeling walking around on the moving ferry even in nice sunshiny weather. Kate is standing on the upper deck as I was standing next to the truck with the camper behind... this wonky angle says it all.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
May 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Amazed that you can walk around on the same level as your touch and camper while on the water.
May 22nd, 2025  
