Previous
Photo 418
Upper Deck
It was a topsy turvy feeling walking around on the moving ferry even in nice sunshiny weather. Kate is standing on the upper deck as I was standing next to the truck with the camper behind... this wonky angle says it all.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2784
photos
168
followers
159
following
114% complete
View this month »
418
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th May 2025 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camper
,
ferry
,
north-carolina
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
cedar-island
,
upper-deck
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
May 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Amazed that you can walk around on the same level as your touch and camper while on the water.
May 22nd, 2025
