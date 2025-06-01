Sign up
Previous
Photo 420
Trouble Above
"There ain't no troubles that we can't rise above, with a handful of faith and a heartful of love."
--Tim McGraw-this is the third in a series of four shots of these two finches fighting.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Tags
motion
,
birds
,
attack
,
finches
,
bif
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Carole Sandford
ace
Also an amazing shot!
June 1st, 2025
