Trouble Above by kvphoto
Photo 420

Trouble Above

"There ain't no troubles that we can't rise above, with a handful of faith and a heartful of love."

--Tim McGraw-this is the third in a series of four shots of these two finches fighting.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
115% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Also an amazing shot!
June 1st, 2025  
