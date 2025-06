Moulting?

I noticed this bird on the ground below the feeders and was trying to figure out what type bird it was while I was taking photos... I knew the head looked funny. Turns out it is a Northern Cardinal that has lost its head feathers. This could be due to molting. The beak also seems super red though the males do have red beaks it may be that it stands out more against the gray feathers. Although cardinals usually molt towards the end of the summer it is not surprising to see in late June.