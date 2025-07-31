Previous
Hanging on Tight by kvphoto
Photo 423

Hanging on Tight

"Deep in the sun-searched growths the dragonfly
Hangs like a blue thread loosened from the sky."

--Dante Gabriel Rossetti
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Excellent shot
July 31st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
outstanding image!
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact