Photo 423
Hanging on Tight
"Deep in the sun-searched growths the dragonfly
Hangs like a blue thread loosened from the sky."
--Dante Gabriel Rossetti
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
0
ace
bokeh
dragonfly
swamp sunflower
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
window skimmer
Excellent shot
July 31st, 2025
outstanding image!
July 31st, 2025
