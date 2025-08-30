Previous
Tightrope of Life by kvphoto
Tightrope of Life

"A well-developed sense of humor is the pole that adds balance to your steps as you walk the tightrope of life."

--William Arthur Ward ---Just for fun... I shot this over a week ago and have been waiting for a good time to share it. I needed a bit of cheerful humor today... hope this makes you smile.

Rob Z ace
It sure did - it's soo good!
September 6th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL! Wonderful!

I hope you day is filled with moments like this!
September 6th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Bird Tai Chi. Makes me smile.
September 6th, 2025  
Cathy
Great catch!
September 6th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha looks a bit precarious.
September 6th, 2025  
