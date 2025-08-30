Sign up
Previous
Photo 425
Tightrope of Life
"A well-developed sense of humor is the pole that adds balance to your steps as you walk the tightrope of life."
--William Arthur Ward ---Just for fun... I shot this over a week ago and have been waiting for a good time to share it. I needed a bit of cheerful humor today... hope this makes you smile.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
6
3
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th August 2025 1:50pm
female
american goldfinch
swamp sunflowers
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Rob Z
ace
It sure did - it's soo good!
September 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Wonderful!
I hope you day is filled with moments like this!
September 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Bird Tai Chi. Makes me smile.
September 6th, 2025
Cathy
Great catch!
September 6th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
September 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha looks a bit precarious.
September 6th, 2025
I hope you day is filled with moments like this!