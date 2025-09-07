Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
Baby Boy & Papa
Not the best quality image but I enjoyed seeing these two males together. It was taken through our swamp sunflowers which were in the foreground. If I had tried to move locations to get a clear shot I'm certain they would have flown away.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
water
,
drinking
,
birdbath
,
american goldfinch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
September 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! Great timing to capture these two! Love Papa bent over having a sip of water while baby boy is looking on! Great reflections too! Fav
September 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Delightful capture
September 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid!
September 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2025
