Baby Boy & Papa
Baby Boy & Papa

Not the best quality image but I enjoyed seeing these two males together. It was taken through our swamp sunflowers which were in the foreground. If I had tried to move locations to get a clear shot I'm certain they would have flown away.
7th September 2025

Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
September 7th, 2025  
Heather
Wow! Great timing to capture these two! Love Papa bent over having a sip of water while baby boy is looking on! Great reflections too! Fav
September 7th, 2025  
Corinne C
Delightful capture
September 7th, 2025  
Mags
Splendid!
September 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 8th, 2025  
