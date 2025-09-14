Previous
Trail Riding
Trail Riding

I spent the morning emptying my backpack and trying to pack all the gear I will need for my trip into the Grand Canyon in November. Today my pack weighed in at 31 lbs (14 kg). I need to keep practicing packing and trying to lighten my load a bit.

This afternoon I took Sugar for a hike on both the Mason's Bridge and Mason's Bluff trails. The bridge trail was super busy with mountain bikers preparing for an upcoming race. I enjoyed shooting with my new "tiny" and lightweight camera - a Sony RX100M7. I got this specifically to take on my backpacking trip.

Here is a link to the camera if you are interested-- https://www.sony.com/ug/electronics/cyber-shot-compact-cameras/dsc-rx100m7
Linda Godwin
Great action in motion shot! Keep working to get that 31 lbs down!!
September 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous sense of movement!
September 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
Fabulous motion capture! (And thank you for the link to this camera) Fav
September 14th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Phenomenal action shot...I think you picked the right camera!! :)
September 14th, 2025  
