Trail Riding

I spent the morning emptying my backpack and trying to pack all the gear I will need for my trip into the Grand Canyon in November. Today my pack weighed in at 31 lbs (14 kg). I need to keep practicing packing and trying to lighten my load a bit.
This afternoon I took Sugar for a hike on both the Mason's Bridge and Mason's Bluff trails. The bridge trail was super busy with mountain bikers preparing for an upcoming race. I enjoyed shooting with my new "tiny" and lightweight camera - a Sony RX100M7. I got this specifically to take on my backpacking trip.