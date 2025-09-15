We've had bluebird boxes in the same place in our yard for over twenty years and never had a problem with squirrels destroying the boxes. This box is too close to our crepe myrtle tree so placing a baffle on the pole wouldn't help since they jump from the tree to the box. We tried trimming the tree but it wasn't enough. If we want nesting bluebirds we will have to get a new box and relocate the pole to the middle of the backyard well away from trees. I guess we now have a squirrel box... and darn if this pesky squirrel doesn't look kind of cute all curled up in there.