Destroyer by kvphoto
Destroyer

We've had bluebird boxes in the same place in our yard for over twenty years and never had a problem with squirrels destroying the boxes. This box is too close to our crepe myrtle tree so placing a baffle on the pole wouldn't help since they jump from the tree to the box. We tried trimming the tree but it wasn't enough. If we want nesting bluebirds we will have to get a new box and relocate the pole to the middle of the backyard well away from trees. I guess we now have a squirrel box... and darn if this pesky squirrel doesn't look kind of cute all curled up in there.

Kate mentioned the "bird feeder nemesis" in her recent post: https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2025-09-14
KV

ace
@kvphoto
Carole Sandford ace
Well, your right, he does look kind of cute all curled up!
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh my! I went through this several years ago. Metal plates with holes over the house holes will prevent this. This provoked me - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-08-31 So this is what I did - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-05-13
September 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes but... He's just so cute
September 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is a bit of a squeeze for him isn't it.
September 15th, 2025  
Diane ace
He does look cute in there, but they ARE annoying.
September 15th, 2025  
