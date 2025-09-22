Previous
Huron Sachem by kvphoto
Huron Sachem

The Huron Sachem is a type of Skipper butterfly I haven't seen before. It was on a spotted knapweed which is a type of thistle and considered a noxious weed in North America.
KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

