Photo 430
Huron Sachem
The Huron Sachem is a type of Skipper butterfly I haven't seen before. It was on a spotted knapweed which is a type of thistle and considered a noxious weed in North America.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
butterfly
,
skipper
,
knapweed
,
sonyrx100m7
