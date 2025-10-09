Previous
Awesome Day on the Trail by kvphoto
Photo 431

Awesome Day on the Trail

I'm glad to be back home and back to training for my Grand Canyon backpacking trip.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Nice selfie! I love your glasses.
October 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Nice to see you, KV! A nice selfie! And on to the next challenge! You're incredible! Fav
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
You go girl!
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact