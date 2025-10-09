Sign up
Photo 431
Awesome Day on the Trail
I'm glad to be back home and back to training for my Grand Canyon backpacking trip.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2963
photos
166
followers
156
following
118% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
9th October 2025 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
backpack
,
selfie
,
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
,
homestead trail
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice selfie! I love your glasses.
October 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Nice to see you, KV! A nice selfie! And on to the next challenge! You're incredible! Fav
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
You go girl!
October 10th, 2025
