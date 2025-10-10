Previous
Very Green extras 10.10.25 by kvphoto
Photo 432

Very Green extras 10.10.25

I posted this shot in color yesterday and Madeline Pennock @marshwader wondered what it would look like in black & white. Here is the link to the color image: https://365project.org/organise/media/9720706
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Nice too, but with a very different feeling.
October 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I prefer the colour version. There’s not enough contrast here for me.
October 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the b&w!
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact