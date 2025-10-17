Sign up
Photo 434
Happy Dog
Sugar was a happy dog today since she got to go for a hike and a swim with me today on the Iron Hill Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park in Georgia.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Views
6
1
1
extras
DSC-RX100M7
17th October 2025 10:44am
dog
water
lake
sugar
splashing
great pyrenees
red top mountain state park
sonyrx100m7
iron hill trail
Heather
ace
Love the plume of her tail and the splashes and rings of water all around her! Fav
October 17th, 2025
