Previous
Photo 435
Streaming
Comments not necessary... just wanted to share another photo of my smiling dog Sugar as the water is streaming off of her. This was taken yesterday during our hike at Lake Allatoona on the Iron Hill trail.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2975
photos
166
followers
157
following
119% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
extras
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th October 2025 10:44am
Tags
dog
,
water
,
lake
,
sugar
,
streaming
,
great pyrenees
,
red top mountain state park
,
sonyrx100m7
,
iron hill trail
Nick
ace
She's so happy.
October 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute, just gotta love her
October 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 18th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Cooling off! She is loving Life!
October 18th, 2025
