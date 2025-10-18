Previous
Streaming by kvphoto
Photo 435

Streaming

Comments not necessary... just wanted to share another photo of my smiling dog Sugar as the water is streaming off of her. This was taken yesterday during our hike at Lake Allatoona on the Iron Hill trail.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Nick ace
She's so happy.
October 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute, just gotta love her
October 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 18th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Cooling off! She is loving Life!
October 18th, 2025  
