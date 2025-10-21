Training Hike

Kate (on the left) went on two training hikes with me out at Red Top Mountain State Park. I got the itinerary for my Grand Canyon backpacking trip and realized that I am going to have to carry about 40 lbs (18.1437 kg) in my pack. On more recent hikes I've carried 32 lbs (14.515 kg). My last two hikes I've upped my game and carried a much heavier pack. I will have to carry more water since we will camp in some locations without access to it. I'm still all smiles... I've got this... I can do it! I'm stoked.