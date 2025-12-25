Previous
The End of a Long Winters Night by kvphoto
Photo 437

The End of a Long Winters Night

..and a Merry Christmas to all and to alll a good night!"

...and Santa is looking forward of getting back to the North Pole since the temperature in Acworth, Georgia is much to warm for Christmas morn... it is a balmy 70F/21.11C day.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
And a Merry Christmas to you too. Lovely light and capture
December 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super image!
December 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden tones.
December 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great composite work!
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact