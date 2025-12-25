Sign up
Previous
Photo 437
The End of a Long Winters Night
..and a Merry Christmas to all and to alll a good night!"
...and Santa is looking forward of getting back to the North Pole since the temperature in Acworth, Georgia is much to warm for Christmas morn... it is a balmy 70F/21.11C day.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3059
photos
164
followers
155
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Latest from all albums
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
437
2540
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
FC3170
Taken
25th December 2025 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
santa
,
reindeer
,
sleigh
,
dji-mavic-air-2
,
acworh-ga
Margaret Brown
ace
And a Merry Christmas to you too. Lovely light and capture
December 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super image!
December 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden tones.
December 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great composite work!
December 25th, 2025
