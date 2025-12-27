Sign up
Previous
Photo 438
Almost Airborn
"You can't keep a squirrel on the ground."
--Mary Lasswell
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3062
photos
164
followers
155
following
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th December 2025 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
monochrome
,
airborn
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
