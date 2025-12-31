Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
Sweetness and Light
Wishing you all a Happy New Year.
It was chilly outside this afternoon when I sat in my backyard and shot bird photos and a few dog photos. Sugar was snuggled down for a nice dognap.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
high key
,
sugar
,
sweetness
,
great pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
eDorre
ace
Beautiful picture of your beautiful dog
December 31st, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Happy New Year! So beautiful!
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
Precious Sugar!
January 1st, 2026
Heather
ace
I love this tight shot of Sugar! She is the epitome of peacefulness! Fav (and wishing you and Kate a very Happy New Year, too!)
January 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2026
