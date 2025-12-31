Previous
Sweetness and Light by kvphoto
Sweetness and Light

Wishing you all a Happy New Year.

It was chilly outside this afternoon when I sat in my backyard and shot bird photos and a few dog photos. Sugar was snuggled down for a nice dognap.
Beautiful picture of your beautiful dog
December 31st, 2025  
Happy New Year! So beautiful!
December 31st, 2025  
Precious Sugar!
January 1st, 2026  
I love this tight shot of Sugar! She is the epitome of peacefulness! Fav (and wishing you and Kate a very Happy New Year, too!)
January 1st, 2026  
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2026  
